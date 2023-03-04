Japan on Saturday announced the launch of a hydrogen supply chain with Australia as the two countries and Southeast Asian nations gathered for their first ministerial meeting on the reduction of carbon emissions in the fast-growing region.

In a video message for the meeting of the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) framework, an initiative proposed by Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said hydrogen could be a useful source of energy, especially in a region prone to natural disasters.

“In Asia, we should hold as many energy options as possible, and hydrogen and ammonia are an option,” he said.