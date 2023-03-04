  • A video message by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plays on a screen at the first ministerial meeting of the Asia Zero Emission Community framework in Tokyo on Saturday. | KYODO
    A video message by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plays on a screen at the first ministerial meeting of the Asia Zero Emission Community framework in Tokyo on Saturday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Japan on Saturday announced the launch of a hydrogen supply chain with Australia as the two countries and Southeast Asian nations gathered for their first ministerial meeting on the reduction of carbon emissions in the fast-growing region.

In a video message for the meeting of the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) framework, an initiative proposed by Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said hydrogen could be a useful source of energy, especially in a region prone to natural disasters.

“In Asia, we should hold as many energy options as possible, and hydrogen and ammonia are an option,” he said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW