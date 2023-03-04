Japan on Saturday announced the launch of a hydrogen supply chain with Australia as the two countries and Southeast Asian nations gathered for their first ministerial meeting on the reduction of carbon emissions in the fast-growing region.
In a video message for the meeting of the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) framework, an initiative proposed by Japan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said hydrogen could be a useful source of energy, especially in a region prone to natural disasters.
“In Asia, we should hold as many energy options as possible, and hydrogen and ammonia are an option,” he said.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.