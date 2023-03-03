  • The site of a train crash near the city of Larissa, Greece, on Wednesday | ANGELOS TZORTZINIS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    The site of a train crash near the city of Larissa, Greece, on Wednesday | ANGELOS TZORTZINIS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

Athens – The train tragedy that unfolded in Greece this week, claiming dozens of lives in the country’s worst rail disaster, has exposed chronic failures by successive administrations, insiders say.

This was a crash that was waiting to happen, they argue.

A passenger train with over 350 people on board ran for several kilometers on the same track as an incoming freight train, reportedly after the station master in the central city of Larissa failed to reroute one of the trains.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW