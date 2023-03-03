The train tragedy that unfolded in Greece this week, claiming dozens of lives in the country’s worst rail disaster, has exposed chronic failures by successive administrations, insiders say.

This was a crash that was waiting to happen, they argue.

A passenger train with over 350 people on board ran for several kilometers on the same track as an incoming freight train, reportedly after the station master in the central city of Larissa failed to reroute one of the trains.