Ryuho Okawa, founder and CEO of the Happy Science religious organization, died on Thursday at 66 of undisclosed causes, sources close to the matter said.
Born in 1956 in Tokushima Prefecture, Okawa worked at a major Japanese trading company after graduating from the University of Tokyo. He founded Happy Science in 1986, according to the organization’s website.
Okawa went on to establish the Happiness Realization Party and ran in the Kinki block of the proportional representation section in the 2009 House of Representatives election, but ultimately lost.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.