The Supreme Court has finalized a high court ruling that floodgates built as part of the Isahaya Bay land reclamation project in Nagasaki Prefecture can remain closed, ending a protracted legal battle between the central government and local fishers.

The Third Petty Bench of the top court, presided over by Justice Yasumasa Nagamine, ruled in favor of the government, rejecting local fishers’ appeal against the Fukuoka High Court ruling handed down last year.

The top court made the decision by consensus of all five justices, effectively resolving the tangled legal situation involving court rulings with conflicting orders to open the gates and to keep them closed.