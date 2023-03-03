  • Google Japan employees announce the establishment of a labor union at the labor ministry on Thursday. | KYODO
    Google Japan employees announce the establishment of a labor union at the labor ministry on Thursday. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

A labor union has been formed by employees of Google’s Japanese unit for the first time, as massive job cuts by the U.S. technology giant sweep across the world.

Members of the union told a reporters on Thursday that they are demanding that Google Japan enter negotiations with the union this month.

It is feared that there could be massive job cuts by the end of the month, they said.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW