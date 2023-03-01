  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi during a news conference in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) with Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi during a news conference in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday | POOL / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Astana, Kazakhstan – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday promised U.S. support for jittery Central Asian nations to reduce their reliance on Russia as he warned that any wavering on Ukraine could embolden Moscow elsewhere in the former Soviet bloc.

Days after the anniversary of the Russian invasion, the top U.S. diplomat met jointly with counterparts from all five Central Asian nations, where Moscow has long been the top power and magnet for workers, and where neighboring China also has a growing influence.

At the meeting in Kazakhstan’s icy, windswept capital Astana, Blinken announced $25 million in new funding, on top of $25 million announced in September, to help Central Asia diversify trade away from Russia.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED