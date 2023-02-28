If U.S. President Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign were an airliner, he’d have finished fueling, received clearance from air traffic control — and, to the frustration of his passengers, still be sitting on the ground.

For months, the White House has been teasing an announcement that Biden will run again in 2024. Also for months, the White House has refused to confirm that he will.

The latest strong hint that Biden is ready for lift off — yet as usual leaving wiggle room — came from First Lady Jill Biden in a series of interviews with U.S. media during a visit to Namibia and Kenya last week.