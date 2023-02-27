  • Scandals have cast a shadow over the carbon credit industry, revealing a landscape rife with opportunities for greenwashing. | AFP-JIJI
Paris – Planting trees or safeguarding tropical rainforests have become popular tools for companies seeking to offset their carbon emissions and proclaim their commitment to the environment.

However, recent scandals have cast a shadow over the carbon credit industry, revealing a landscape rife with opportunities for greenwashing.

Walt Disney, JP Morgan Bank and other major corporations have been accused of purchasing carbon credits from forest protection projects in areas that were not actually at risk of deforestation.

