The blowfish filling nets in Fukushima Prefecture are a delicacy that can kill if wrongly prepared. But for a community devastated by the 2011 Fukushima No. 1 nuclear disaster, they are also a lifeline.

In the 12 years since the meltdowns, caused by a deadly earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan, “there hasn’t been much good news,” said fisherman Masahiro Ishibashi.

The cooperative he belongs to has faced tight fishing restrictions, and consumers have avoided produce from the region over radiation concerns.