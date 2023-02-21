  • Tokyo confirmed 1,451 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • staff report, jiji

Tokyo confirmed 1,451 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down by about 800 from a week before.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 1,240.4, compared with 1,757.1 a week earlier.

The number of severe cases under Tokyo’s criteria fell by two from Monday to 10, while 12 deaths linked to the virus were confirmed on Tuesday.

