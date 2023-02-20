  • For elderly people who walked fewer than 5,000 steps per day, an extra 1,000 steps lowered their risk of death by 23%, according to a study by a Japanese team. | GETTY IMAGES
  • Jiji

Benefits to longevity of walking hit a plateau at around 5,000 to 7,000 steps per day for older Japanese people, a study has found.

This is equivalent to about an hour of walking, which the team says is the optimal duration for Japanese people’s longevity.

The findings by the team, which includes Waseda University assistant professor Daiki Watanabe, were published in the digital edition of the U.S. journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise in early February.

