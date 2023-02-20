Japan will offer Ukraine fresh financial support worth $5.5 billion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday, days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Japan, this year’s Group of Seven president, has joined Western powers in imposing sanctions on Moscow since the war began on Feb. 24, 2022.

It has already provided Ukraine with financial support worth $600 million along with hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of emergency humanitarian assistance, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.