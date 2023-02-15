  • U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at U.N. headquarters in New York in December. On Tuesday, he warned that global warming could force a mass exodus as people flee low-lying communities. | AFP-JIJI
The U.N. secretary-general warned Tuesday that global warming could force a mass exodus “on a biblical scale” as people flee low-lying communities and called for legal frameworks to be implemented in preparation, especially for refugees.

“The danger is especially acute for nearly 900 million people who live in coastal zones at low elevations — that’s one out of 10 people on Earth,” Antonio Guterres told the U.N. Security Council.

“Low-lying communities and entire countries could disappear forever. … We would witness a mass exodus of entire populations on a biblical scale,” he said.

