Twelve years after a nuclear catastrophe triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami, workers at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeast Japan are preparing to release treated wastewater into the sea.

Operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) says the water has been filtered to remove most radioactive elements, and calls the release both safe and necessary, but there has been domestic and international opposition.

Why does the water need to be released?