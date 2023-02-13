Defense-related officials in Japan have raised concerns over the feasibility of the Self-Defense Forces shooting down spy balloons flying above the country.
The downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon by a U.S. fighter jet earlier this month turned the spotlight on similar objects that had been spotted floating above Japan in the past few years.
The Defense Ministry has adopted a position that it will not rule out the possibility of shooting such objects down, saying that airspace intrusions by foreign balloons will be dealt with accordingly.
