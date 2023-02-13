  • Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said Japan had witnessed an unidentified balloon floating above the open seas west of the Kyushu in January last year. | KYODO
    Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said Japan had witnessed an unidentified balloon floating above the open seas west of the Kyushu in January last year. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Defense-related officials in Japan have raised concerns over the feasibility of the Self-Defense Forces shooting down spy balloons flying above the country.

The downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon by a U.S. fighter jet earlier this month turned the spotlight on similar objects that had been spotted floating above Japan in the past few years.

The Defense Ministry has adopted a position that it will not rule out the possibility of shooting such objects down, saying that airspace intrusions by foreign balloons will be dealt with accordingly.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW