The rising cost of everyday items in Japan is making many consumers anxious amid stagnant wage growth. But chocolates may be an exception as Valentine’s Day approaches.

Like many other food items, chocolates are pricier this year, with ingredients for producing them such as cacao and sugar more expensive amid the global inflationary trend.

An individual piece of chocolate costs about 7% more than it would have a year earlier, according to a survey conducted by a research institute. For people craving luxury chocolate brands from overseas, the weaker yen is making them even more costly.