Japan said Thursday it was coordinating with Washington as it analyzed unidentified aerial objects spotted over the country in past years, after U.S. forces shot down an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon.

“We are communicating with the United States but we decline to comment on diplomatic exchanges,” chief government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters Thursday.

“Having said that, we are analyzing objects observed above Japan in June 2020 and September 2021, including any links to the case in the United States.”