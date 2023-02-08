  • Tokyo's Tsukiji district on Monday. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in the capital stood at 2,652.9 on Wednesday, down 33.7% from a week earlier. | AFP-JIJI
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo confirmed 2,612 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, down by 1,400 from a week earlier.

New fatalities among COVID-19 patients totaled 13 in the capital on the day. The number of patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo Metropolitan Government criteria fell by three from Tuesday to 32.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 2,652.9, down 33.7% from a week earlier.

