Kurihara, Miyagi Pref. – The city of Kurihara made inappropriate applications for disaster recovery subsidies, Jiji Press learned Sunday.
The Kurihara government in Miyagi Prefecture applied for the subsidies with the agriculture ministry to start 36 reconstruction projects in areas damaged by heavy rain in July 2022, including one to repair an agricultural channel breached apparently due to a different cause, sources said.
The city claimed that the channel’s embankment collapsed as water levels rose because of the heavy rain.
