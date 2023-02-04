Western allies on Friday pledged precision rockets and missile systems to Ukraine, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for sophisticated weapons to help retain control of the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut.

The European Union agreed to introduce price caps on Russian petroleum products to try to further limit Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war chest by targeting his key exports.

The announcements came shortly after Zelenskyy told a summit with EU leaders in Kyiv: “No-one will surrender Bakhmut. We will fight as long as we can.