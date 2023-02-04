  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is joined by Charles Michel, president of the European Council, and Ursula von der Layden, president of the European Commission, at a news conference in Kyiv on Friday. | EMILE DUCKE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • AFP-JIJI

Kyiv/Bakhmut, Ukraine – Western allies on Friday pledged precision rockets and missile systems to Ukraine, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for sophisticated weapons to help retain control of the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut.

The European Union agreed to introduce price caps on Russian petroleum products to try to further limit Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war chest by targeting his key exports.

The announcements came shortly after Zelenskyy told a summit with EU leaders in Kyiv: “No-one will surrender Bakhmut. We will fight as long as we can.

