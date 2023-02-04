The Philippines may repatriate Japanese detainees believed to be involved in a string of robberies across Japan as early as next week, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has said.

The Justice Department said Friday that two of the four men have been cleared of local charges and are now ready to be deported. Remulla identified one of the two as Toshiya Fujita.

Japan has sought the transfer of all four Japanese suspects currently detained at an immigration facility in Manila after police obtained arrest warrants on suspicion of theft in connection with plans that targeted elderly people in the country.