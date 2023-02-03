Member states of the United Nations have called on Japan to improve its treatment of migrants and asylum-seekers, including those in detention facilities, and set up a domestic institution to monitor human rights in the country.

These points were among the nonbinding recommendations released Thursday by a working group under the world body’s Human Rights Council. Japan will respond to the suggestions before the council formally adopts a document on the issue later this year.

The recommendations in the Universal Periodic Review called on Japan to deal with applications promptly and appropriately, and to set a maximum term for detention by the government.