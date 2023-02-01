  • A court illustration shows (from left) former Aoki Holdings executives Hironori Aoki, Takahisa Aoki and Katsuhisa Ueda at the Tokyo District Court on Wednesday. | KYODO
    A court illustration shows (from left) former Aoki Holdings executives Hironori Aoki, Takahisa Aoki and Katsuhisa Ueda at the Tokyo District Court on Wednesday. | KYODO

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Public prosecutors on Wednesday sought a prison term of two years and six months for former Aoki Holdings Chairman Hironori Aoki for allegedly making bribes over the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The prosecution also demanded prison terms of one year and six months for Takahisa Aoki, 77, former vice chairman and younger brother of the 84-year-old former chairman, and one year for former senior managing director Katsuhisa Ueda, 41.

The defense asked for suspended sentences as the three have admitted to the bribery charges.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED