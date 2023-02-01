Public prosecutors on Wednesday sought a prison term of two years and six months for former Aoki Holdings Chairman Hironori Aoki for allegedly making bribes over the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The prosecution also demanded prison terms of one year and six months for Takahisa Aoki, 77, former vice chairman and younger brother of the 84-year-old former chairman, and one year for former senior managing director Katsuhisa Ueda, 41.

The defense asked for suspended sentences as the three have admitted to the bribery charges.