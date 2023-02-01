Norwegian electric car owners have a word for the way they feel when they look nervously at their battery indicators while driving in subfreezing weather: rekkevideangst or “range anxiety.”

Tesla owner Philip Benassi has experienced it on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians he has learned to cope with it.

With temperatures often falling below zero, rugged terrain and long stretches of remote roads, Norway may not seem like the most ideal place to drive an electric car, with a battery that dies faster in cold weather.