NIIGATA – Four Finnish men were rescued early Tuesday after they were stranded on a mountain in Niigata Prefecture, police said.

The four men in their 30s and 40s were found in the Myoko mountain range at around 2:15 a.m. None of them were injured, the police said.

The men were involved in an accident while skiing and snowboarding in a backcountry area, they said.

