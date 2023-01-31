Japanese consumers will face another wave of food price hikes in February, the largest since October last year, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The number of food items whose prices will be raised in February totaled 5,463, the highest after 7,864 items in October, according to the Teikoku Databank survey.

The number of food items to be sold at higher prices in 2023 has topped 12,000. In fiscal 2022, which ends in March, prices are expected to be raised for over 30,000 items.