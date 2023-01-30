More than 500 women in Japan made use of a major Denmark-based sperm bank in the roughly 3½ years through October, a recent report by the company showed, highlighting growing domestic demand for the service.

Cryos International, the world’s largest sperm bank with around 1,000 registered donors, has sold sperm to single women, sexual minorities and women with infertile husbands in Japan since officially launching local consultation services in March 2019.

With only around 150 clients in Japan tallied in November 2020, recipients have jumped more than threefold in the roughly two years to October.