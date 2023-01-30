The government plans to speed up efforts to put together a legal framework to improve safeguards for freelancers, who work with no long-term affiliation to one organization or company.

In order to prevent problems such as unilateral changes of outsourced work and unpaid or reduced remuneration, the government aims to create a law to require companies to state clearly details of work and payment amounts so that freelancers can work with peace of mind. The government hopes to submit a related bill to the ongoing ordinary session of parliament, convened earlier in January.

Even with the legislative action, however, challenges remain before freelancers can gain adequate protection.