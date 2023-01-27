  • Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy (right) and David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, appear during a news conference updating the public on the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols, in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday. | BRAD VEST / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy (right) and David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, appear during a news conference updating the public on the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols, in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday. | BRAD VEST / THE NEW YORK TIMES

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

U.S. authorities on Thursday charged five former police officers with murder over the fatal beating of a Black man in Memphis, Tennessee, as the southern city braced for possible civil unrest and President Joe Biden urged demonstrators to protest peacefully.

Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped on Jan. 7 for what the Memphis Police Department said was reckless driving.

After a chase ensued, “police brutalized him to the point of being unrecognizable,” family attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said in a statement.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW