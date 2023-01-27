U.S. authorities on Thursday charged five former police officers with murder over the fatal beating of a Black man in Memphis, Tennessee, as the southern city braced for possible civil unrest and President Joe Biden urged demonstrators to protest peacefully.

Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped on Jan. 7 for what the Memphis Police Department said was reckless driving.

After a chase ensued, “police brutalized him to the point of being unrecognizable,” family attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio Romanucci said in a statement.