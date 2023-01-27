A record 1.82 million foreign nationals were working in Japan as of the end of October last year, government data showed Friday, a 5.5% rise from the year before driven primarily by labor shortages as well as foreign students and permanent residents finding employment.
But while the figures continue a string of consecutive new annual highs recorded since 2013, the year-on-year increase was far below the 13.6% rise in 2019 due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus.
A labor ministry official noted that growth has slowed since the start of the pandemic in 2020.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.