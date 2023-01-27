  • A delivery drone flies in a mountainous area in Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture, on Thursday. | KYODO
    A delivery drone flies in a mountainous area in Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture, on Thursday. | KYODO

  • Jiji

Telecommunications company KDDI, map-maker Zenrin and others in Japan launched a drone delivery service using U.S. aerospace company SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet access service in Chichibu, a mountainous city in Saitama Prefecture, on Thursday.

By connecting a drone to the Starlink service that provides a stable communication environment even in mountain areas, the new delivery service allows residents in a district of Chichibu affected by a road closure following a mudslide in September last year to receive food and other supplies on a regular basis.

According to KDDI, it is the first time that a regular drone delivery service using the Starlink service by SpaceX, officially called Space Exploration Technologies, has been launched in Japan.

