  • Combining telemedicine and medication guidance with electronic prescriptions, patients can go through the entire process — from medical examination to prescription — while at home. | REUTERS
    Combining telemedicine and medication guidance with electronic prescriptions, patients can go through the entire process — from medical examination to prescription — while at home. | REUTERS

  • JIJI

  • SHARE

Japan on Thursday launched its electronic prescription service, which allows prescriptions by doctors to be shared online with pharmacies.

Through the system, the health ministry aims to prevent duplication and errors. Doctors will still continue to issue prescriptions on paper as well.

Doctors register the prescription information of patients online, and pharmacists check the prescriptions through the screen of a device.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW