Japan on Thursday launched its electronic prescription service, which allows prescriptions by doctors to be shared online with pharmacies.
Through the system, the health ministry aims to prevent duplication and errors. Doctors will still continue to issue prescriptions on paper as well.
Doctors register the prescription information of patients online, and pharmacists check the prescriptions through the screen of a device.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.