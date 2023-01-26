Traffic congestion that left vehicles stuck for more than a day on an expressway between Shiga and Mie prefectures after heavy snowfall eased Thursday morning, its operator said.

Vehicles had formed several traffic jams stretching up to 34.5 kilometers on the Shin-Meishin Expressway around noon Wednesday on outbound lanes, with the prolonged snowfall delaying snow removal.

Central Nippon Expressway said it would aim to resume access to sections on the expressway, including between the Yokkaichi and Kameyama-Nishi junctions in Mie later Thursday. They were closed early Wednesday to prevent more vehicles getting stranded.