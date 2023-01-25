  • An office building housing the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington on Monday. Classified documents were found at an office there previously used by U.S. President Joe Biden. | AFP-JIJI
A Watergate-era honor system for safeguarding top-secret information in the White House clearly isn’t working.

Revelations that Donald Trump, Joe Biden and now Mike Pence have mishandled classified documents expose the pitfalls of trusting presidents and vice presidents to hand over the nation’s secrets appropriately when they leave office.

They also raise the question of how many more documents will be discovered in the homes of the nation’s top leaders. Trump took boxes with him to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. Smaller set of material marked classified have been uncovered in Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home and at the Penn Biden Center in Washington.

