A Watergate-era honor system for safeguarding top-secret information in the White House clearly isn’t working.
Revelations that Donald Trump, Joe Biden and now Mike Pence have mishandled classified documents expose the pitfalls of trusting presidents and vice presidents to hand over the nation’s secrets appropriately when they leave office.
They also raise the question of how many more documents will be discovered in the homes of the nation’s top leaders. Trump took boxes with him to his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. Smaller set of material marked classified have been uncovered in Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home and at the Penn Biden Center in Washington.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.