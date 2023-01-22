  • Joe Biden | BLOOMBERG
Washington – The Justice Department discovered more classified documents during a Friday search of U.S. President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home, a lawyer for the president said in a statement Saturday night.

Some of the classified documents and “surrounding materials” dated from Biden’s tenure in the U.S. Senate, where he represented Delaware from 1973 to 2009, according to his lawyer, Bob Bauer. Other documents were from his tenure as vice president in the Obama administration, from 2009 through 2017, Bauer said.

The Department of Justice also took some notes that Biden had personally handwritten as vice president, according to the lawyer.

