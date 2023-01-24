The death of the world’s oldest person at the age of 118 has reignited a debate that has divided scientists for centuries: Is there a limit on how long a healthy human can live?

After French nun Lucile Randon died last week, Spanish great-grandmother Maria Branyas Morera, 115, has assumed the title of the oldest living person, according to Guinness World Records.

Back in the 18th century, French naturalist Georges-Louis Leclerc, known as the Comte de Buffon, theorized that a person who had not suffered an accident or illness could live for a theoretical maximum of 100 years.