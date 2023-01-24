  • French nun Lucile Randon prays in a wheelchair on the eve of her 117th birthday last February in Toulon, southern France. The world's oldest known person, Randon died at the age of 118, her spokesman said on Jan. 17. | AFP-JIJI
Paris – The death of the world’s oldest person at the age of 118 has reignited a debate that has divided scientists for centuries: Is there a limit on how long a healthy human can live?

After French nun Lucile Randon died last week, Spanish great-grandmother Maria Branyas Morera, 115, has assumed the title of the oldest living person, according to Guinness World Records.

Back in the 18th century, French naturalist Georges-Louis Leclerc, known as the Comte de Buffon, theorized that a person who had not suffered an accident or illness could live for a theoretical maximum of 100 years.

