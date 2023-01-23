The fight for abortion rights “isn’t over,” U.S. President Joe Biden said Sunday, 50 years after a landmark Supreme Court ruling had guaranteed that right, before the court reversed itself last June.

“Today should’ve been the 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade,” the Democratic president said on Twitter, referring to the original ruling.

“Instead, MAGA Republican officials” — supporters of former President Donald Trump, with his Make America Great Again slogan — “are waging a war on women’s right to make their own health care decisions.”