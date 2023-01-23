  • Demonstrators take part in the annual National Women's March in New York on Sunday marking the 50th anniversary of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision. | AFP-JIJI
  • AFP-JIJI

Washington – The fight for abortion rights “isn’t over,” U.S. President Joe Biden said Sunday, 50 years after a landmark Supreme Court ruling had guaranteed that right, before the court reversed itself last June.

“Today should’ve been the 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade,” the Democratic president said on Twitter, referring to the original ruling.

“Instead, MAGA Republican officials” — supporters of former President Donald Trump, with his Make America Great Again slogan — “are waging a war on women’s right to make their own health care decisions.”

