A revamp of the electoral map to reduce vote-value disparities has turned the spotlight on the western prefecture of Yamaguchi, the home turf of late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Yamaguchi’s four single-seat constituencies in the Lower House of parliament have been reduced to three as a result of the redrawing of boundaries under a revised law put into effect last month.

The reduction, to be applied from the next Lower House general election, has made it difficult for the Liberal Democratic Party to arrange candidates, with the party holding all four seats.