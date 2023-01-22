Three years after a once-mysterious virus plunged the Chinese city of Wuhan into a terrifying lockdown, residents are celebrating the arrival of the year of the rabbit with fireworks, flowers and offerings to the loved ones they have lost to COVID-19.

But while many stocked up Saturday on colorful blooms at the bustling flower market to welcome the Lunar New Year and enjoy the Spring Festival, others had a more somber reason: to mourn loved ones lost in the most recent wave of cases.

“I have friends and family who passed away during this time,” a 54-year-old who would only give his surname, Zhang, said as he clutched a bunch of chrysanthemums, which symbolize grief in Chinese culture.