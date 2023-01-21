A rocket strike on Kramatorsk’s railway station in April last year, which killed dozens, is rarely spoken about in the city near the front lines in eastern Ukraine.

Despite widespread silence over the brutal attack — one of the deadliest of the war — it has left an indelible mark on survivors and witnesses.

Over nine months on, there are few signs at the small, red brick building of the events that shook the local community, which has barely had time to heal and reflect as the war rages on.