Officials from the central government and Bank of Japan are expected to step up discussions on the handling of a 2013 joint statement that commits the two sides into working together to overcome deflation.
Some are calling for revising the statement as the central bank has not yet achieved, in a stable manner, its 2% inflation target, a goal spelled out in the document.
The statement was issued in January 2013 by the administration of then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the BOJ, led by Gov. Masaaki Shirakawa at the time.
