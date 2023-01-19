As a regular session of parliament gets underway on Monday, uncertainty is hanging over whether the administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be able to make progress on constitutional reform debates.

Kishida is lacking the political capital to push forward with the very challenging topic, due to dismal public support for his Cabinet. Also, some opposition parties, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, remain reluctant to promote constitutional amendment.

The Commission on the Constitution of the House of Representatives held seven rounds of constitutional reform debate during last year’s extraordinary session of parliament.