A pair of scuba divers have captured rare video and photos of a 2.5-meter (8-foot) giant squid swimming in the waters off Japan’s west coast.

Earlier this month, Yosuke Tanaka and his wife Miki — operators of a diving business in Toyooka city in the Hyogo region — were alerted to the squid by a fishing equipment vendor who had spotted it in a bay.

The couple took their boat out to reach the creature as it floated near a rocky shoreline.