A pair of scuba divers have captured rare video and photos of a 2.5-meter (8-foot) giant squid swimming in the waters off Japan’s west coast.
Earlier this month, Yosuke Tanaka and his wife Miki — operators of a diving business in Toyooka city in the Hyogo region — were alerted to the squid by a fishing equipment vendor who had spotted it in a bay.
The couple took their boat out to reach the creature as it floated near a rocky shoreline.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.