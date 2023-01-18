The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in 2022 grew by over fifteenfold from the previous year to 3,831,900 thanks to the phased easing of COVID-19 border restrictions, government data showed Wednesday.
The figure was still down 88% from the record high of some 31.88 million in 2019, before the pandemic, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.
In December alone, the number of foreign visitors rose by some 1.5 times from the previous month to 1.37 million, or over 50% of the level in December 2019.
