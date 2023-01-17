The toll from a devastating strike on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 40 on Monday, as more bodies were pulled from the debris of one of Russia’s deadliest attacks since its invasion.

Kyiv has called for more weapons to defend itself, and at the weekend received pledges of British tanks, but Russian President Vladimir Putin warned more armaments would only intensify fighting and the Kremlin vowed to burn the gear.

With tensions high, a top U.S. official, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, visited Kyiv on Monday and expressed Washington’s “steadfast commitment” to Ukraine, while discussing ways to bolster the country’s security posture with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.