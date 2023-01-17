  • This handout image released by ENSTA Paris - Institut Polytechnique de Paris on Monday shows snapshots of a lightning event at Schwaegalp (a) and Kronberg (b) near Santis Mountain in Switzerland. | ENSTA / VIA AFP-JIJI
Scientists said Monday that they have used a laser beam to guide lightning for the first time, hoping the technique will help protect against deadly bolts — and one day maybe even trigger them.

Lightning strikes between 40 to 120 times a second worldwide, killing more than 4,000 people and causing billions of dollars worth of damage every year.

Yet the main protection against these bolts from above is still the humble lightning rod, which was first conceived by American polymath Benjamin Franklin in 1749.

