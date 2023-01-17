  • People light up lanterns at Higashi Yuenchi park in Kobe to mourn the victims of the Great Hanshin Earthquake on its 28th anniversary on Tuesday. | KYODO
    People light up lanterns at Higashi Yuenchi park in Kobe to mourn the victims of the Great Hanshin Earthquake on its 28th anniversary on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Kobe – The city of Kobe on Tuesday marked the 28th anniversary of the magnitude 7.3 earthquake that took 6,434 lives, with its first ceremony in three years held at a pre-pandemic scale.

Residents and victims’ families observed a moment of silence at 5:46 a.m., the same time the Great Hanshin Earthquake struck the port city in Hyogo Prefecture and neighboring areas on Jan. 17, 1995.

The ceremony, which came after memorials were reduced in scale or canceled in 2021 and 2022, saw participants light thousands of candles forming “1.17, 1995,” the date of the disaster, and this year’s message, “musubu,” meaning to be bound together.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW