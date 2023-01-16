With Sunday marking three years since Japan confirmed its first COVID-19 case, the nation has during that time faced a series of infection waves due to the relentless emergence of coronavirus variants, including the most recent one known as omicron.

With experts saying that the mortality rate for omicron is lower than that for seasonal influenza, the government is currently discussing reviewing the classification of COVID-19 under the infectious disease law.

On Jan. 15, 2020, Japan confirmed its first COVID-19 case, which was announced by the health ministry the following day. Shortly after that, a mass outbreak occurred among passengers and crew members of a cruise ship, the Diamond Princess, which was quarantined off Japan.