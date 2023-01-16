Tokyo reported 4,433 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down by 3,766 week on week.
Thirty-one people with COVID-19 were confirmed dead in the Japanese capital on the day, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.
The number of COVID-19 patients in severe condition under the metropolitan government’s standards stood at 48, up by three from Sunday.
