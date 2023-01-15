Moves to commercialize carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies are accelerating in Japan.
CCS technologies capture carbon dioxide emitted from large facilities such as factories and power plants and store the greenhouse gas deep underground.
The industry ministry is set to draw up as early as this month a road map including measures to help promote the use of CCS tech, believing that it is essential for realizing the government’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.
