  • Inpex will start an experiment in Kashiwazaki, Niigata Prefecture, in which CO2 emitted during the production of hydrogen and ammonia from natural gas will be stored in gas fields. | BLOOMBERG
    Inpex will start an experiment in Kashiwazaki, Niigata Prefecture, in which CO2 emitted during the production of hydrogen and ammonia from natural gas will be stored in gas fields. | BLOOMBERG

  • Jiji

  • SHARE

Moves to commercialize carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies are accelerating in Japan.

CCS technologies capture carbon dioxide emitted from large facilities such as factories and power plants and store the greenhouse gas deep underground.

The industry ministry is set to draw up as early as this month a road map including measures to help promote the use of CCS tech, believing that it is essential for realizing the government’s goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW